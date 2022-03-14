Advertisement

Woman charged with posing as wounded Marine Corps veteran

SCAM ALERT
SCAM ALERT(MGN)
By Jennifer McDermott
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - A Rhode Island woman has been charged in federal court with fraudulently claiming to be a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with cancer in a scheme to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in veterans benefits and charitable contributions.

Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said Monday that 31-year-old Sarah Jane Cavanaugh of Warwick is charged with using forged or counterfeited military discharge certificates, wire fraud, fraudulently holding herself out to be a medal recipient and aggravated identity theft.

There’s no record of Cavanaugh ever serving in the U.S. military.

Her attorney did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

