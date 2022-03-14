Advertisement

Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress

The US sends more aid to Ukraine as Russian forces continue to inch closer to Ukraine's capitol.(Source: CNN, FROM FACEBOOK, MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES, TWITTER, etc. )
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies.

Zelenskyy will speak Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, the Democratic leaders announced.

“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement Monday.

They said all lawmakers are invited to the talk that will be delivered via video at the U.S. Capitol. It comes as Congress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” the leaders said.

Zelenskyy spoke by video with House and Senate lawmakers earlier this month, delivering a desperate plea for more military aid.

Caption

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train derailed near Minneiska in southeastern Minnesota on Saturday, March 12, 2022. No one...
No one hurt after train derailment in southeastern Minnesota
Aaron Jones mug shot.
Eau Claire Police: man arrested after shooting in neighborhood
Cameron cuts down the nets following a sectional final win in the 2022 WIAA state basketball...
2022 WIAA State Boys Basketball Championship pairings set
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second...
Badgers named No. 3 seed in NCAA tournament

Latest News

Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
Gas prices remain high, but falling oil prices halts daily surge in pump prices
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
According to the Department of Justice, Scott Shaw is accused of inappropriately touching at...
Former San José State trainer accused of sexually assaulting female student-athletes, DOJ says
Henry Sautner, commanding officer of Manhattan South Detectives, gives an update on a recent...
NYPD official said homeless man was sleeping when shot
Wisconsin AG announces lawsuit against companies for Marinette PFAS contamination