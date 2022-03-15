Advertisement

14-year-old cited for OWI in crash that hurt five people

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old was allegedly driving under the influence in a crash that injured five people Monday night, including the 38-year-old woman who owned the car and was reportedly riding in the backseat.

According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., the 21-year-old driving the other vehicle involved in the wreck around 9:45 p.m. claimed that teen’s vehicle T-boned her SUV. The collision left her SUV badly damaged and sent the vehicle the teen was driving into a yard where it was found pinned against a retaining wall.

The 14-year-old driver and the 16-year-old in the passenger seat as well as the 21-year-old woman were all able to get out of their respective vehicles on their own. The 38-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman, who were both in the backseat of the teen’s car, were left trapped. Firefighters who responded to the scene were able to free them.

The police department noted the teen’s vehicle was “full of open intoxicants at the time of the crash.”

All five people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old was cited for a first-offense OWI and operating without a license. Both teens were then released to their mothers.

