Assembly Speaker Vos to meet with election fraud backers

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos(NBC15)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he is meeting with advocates for decertifying President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state, hours before he and the state Senate’s top Republican were to discuss the topic with county GOP leaders.

Vos told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he was also inviting those who believe the 2020 election cannot be decertified to discuss it along with advocates for decertification on Wednesday.

Vos has been under pressure from Donald Trump and other Republicans who support his false claims that the election was stolen and say Vos is not doing enough, including decertifying Joe Biden’s win.

Nonpartisan attorneys who work for the Legislature told lawmakers in both November 2020 after Trump’s loss and again a year later that decertification was not legal. Republican legislative leaders have repeatedly cited those memos as reasons why they will not pursue any attempt to reverse awarding the state’s 10 electoral votes to Biden, who won the state by just under 21,000 votes.

The Assembly has also repeatedly rejected a resolution from Republican Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a candidate for governor, to decertify the vote. Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke has said the move was unconstitutional and would not be considered by lawmakers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

