Children’s Museum of Eau Claire opens new location in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is opening a new location in the Chippewa Valley Monday.

The new digs are in Menomonie, which is called Play Space Menomonie, and is located in the Broadway Building downtown.

Play Space Menomonie will feature three exhibit galleries for children to play and learn in and also offer daily “STEAM”-related programming. The Children’s Museum says play is important to children.

“One of things we are starting to hear in our field and also across the community is the social and emotional well-being of children is a major concern, especially those that are really, really young,” Michael McHorney, executive director of the Children’s Museum, said. “Play is a great mechanism for children to learn about how to interact socially with each other to manage their emotional regulation.”

Admission is $5 and the building will be open regularly on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. More information is available on the Children’s Museum website.

