EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Shillelagh Lads will hold a reunion performance to fundraise for The CollECtive Choir, a gospel and hip hop community choir.

The event is March 19 at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. at Eau Juicy on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire.

Tickets are $20 at the door.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.