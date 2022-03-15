Advertisement

Eau Claire City-County Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing

The social post says the testing will be conducted at the Health Department Monday through...
The social post says the testing will be conducted at the Health Department Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says that they are now offering free drive-up/walk-up COVID-19 testing.

The social post by the Eau Claire- City County Health Department says the tests are a PCR test. The testing is available for people ages one and up. The social post says the testing will be conducted at the Health Department Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

