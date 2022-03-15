Eau Claire City-County Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says that they are now offering free drive-up/walk-up COVID-19 testing.

The social post by the Eau Claire- City County Health Department says the tests are a PCR test. The testing is available for people ages one and up. The social post says the testing will be conducted at the Health Department Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

