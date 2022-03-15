Eau Claire man sentenced in 2018 death of Gilmanton man

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Monday afternoon an Eau Claire man learned his punishment in connection to the death of a Gilmanton man three years ago.

A jury convicted Roger Minck in December for charges connected to the death of Toby Cleasby.

In Monday’s sentencing, Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds said one of the key factors for him was centered on an issue of trust.

“This was not accidental,” said Kelly Ronquist, an Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney. “This was not confusion. This was not a mistake. This was planned intentional conduct.”

According to an autopsy, Cleasby died of a drug overdose.

Before he died, a criminal complaint said Cleasby had gone to Minck’s house to buy drugs.

“No one needs to be told it’s wrong to traffic drugs,” Ronquist said. “No one needs to be told it’s wrong to hide a body and lie to the victims family when they’re asking about his whereabouts.”

Ronquist said Minck hid Cleasby’s body at his brother’s house.

Hiding a corpse is one of three charges a jury found Minck guilty of last year.

They also convicted Minck on the charges of delivery of narcotics and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Before Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds gave out his sentence, Cleasby’s family shared how the death impacted their lives.

“Drugs are killing homes, families and destroying our hope,” said one of Cleasby’s daughters. “Imagine searching for your loved one for 31 days asking yourself over and over: ‘Will you ever find them?’ ‘Will he be in one piece?’ How were they hurt?’ and ‘How will I deal with not finding them?’”

Minck’s attorney Roger Hillestad also read a letter on behalf of his client.

“To the Cleasby family, I would like to apologize,” Hillestad read. “I know this is the most difficult and emotional day for the Cleasby family. I am sorry for that. I am aware Toby Cleasby will be missed dearly.”

Taking these into consideration Judge Manydeeds said one of the things he had to weigh was trust.

“It is disturbing in so many ways, but what this ultimately comes down to in my mind is an issue of trust,” Manydeeds said. “Can we trust Mr. Minck being out in our community?”

For the judge, the answer is no.

He sentenced Minck’s to 12 years in prison plus 10 years of supervised release.

For the third charge, maintaining a drug trafficking place, the judge imposed and stayed a sentence of one and a half years in jail followed by two years of extended supervision and three years of probation.

After learning Minck’s fate, Cleasby’s widow, Toni, said the sentence is bringing her family closure.

“For us it’s finally, finally be able to put it to rest and heal the way we should have when Toby was actually passed away,” Cleasby said. “We were deprived of that then. Now we can grieve together as a family with this over with.”

Minck has already served more than a year of his sentence.

Cleasby’s family said they’ll be seeking restitution.

They have 60 days to submit that request to the court.

