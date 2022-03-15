Advertisement

Eau Claire man sentenced to probation in US Capitol breach

In addition to probation, Kevin Loftus will have to pay $500 in restitution.
Kevin Loftus entered a guilty plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Kevin Loftus entered a guilty plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.(Department of Justice)
By The Associated Press and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - A Wisconsin man is sentenced Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge related to his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol in January of 2021.

Kevin Loftus was sentenced to three years of probation on one charge to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The 53-year-old Eau Claire man appeared by video Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. before Judge Dabney Friedrich.

The sentence requires that Loftus pay $500 in restitution to help pay for the estimated $1.5 million damage done to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot that broke out as Congress was set to certify the election of Joe Biden as president. Loftus will also need to pay a $10 special assessment fee.

According to a criminal complaint, Loftus was identified using a photograph taken of him in the Capitol. A witness also identified him. When interviewed by the FBI Loftus admitted he walked inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and took several photos while he was inside the building, the State Journal reported.

DOJ Screenshots Loftus active on Facebook regarding the event.
DOJ Screenshots Loftus active on Facebook regarding the event.(Department of Justice)

At least four other Wisconsin men also faced charges for entering the Capitol that day.

MORE COVERAGE:
DOJ: Man arrested in Eau Claire in connection to violence at the Capitol

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash and fuel spill closed Highway 53 southbound near Chippewa Falls Monday, March 14, 2022.
Crash, fuel spill close Highway 53 for nearly 2 hours Monday morning
44-year-old Joseph Hadro is sought by law enforcement in a homicide investigation. A...
Polk County homicide suspect arrested in Minnesota
36-year-old Daniel Zelms of Chippewa Falls was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs...
Police: Drugs found in vehicle after high-speed chase Sunday
Gross Auto Group owner Mike Gross said someone drilled holes into a used Jeep Patriot's fuel...
Police: Suspected Neillsville gas thieves caught
Cameron cuts down the nets following a sectional final win in the 2022 WIAA state basketball...
2022 WIAA State Boys Basketball Championship pairings set

Latest News

Green Bay Police Department
Gov. Evers announces $50 million investment in public safety, criminal justice initiatives
More than $4 million will go toward expanding health care services in Janesville and Edgerton,...
Evers changes course on assistance program after complaint
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold (3/15/2022)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (3/15/2022)