Eau Claire shooting suspect placed on a $50,000 cash bond

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A $50,000 cash bond was set Tuesday for an Eau Claire man accused of a number of crimes including firing a rifle in a neighborhood last weekend.

19-year-old Aaron Jones appeared in Eau Claire County Court Tuesday. He’s charged with 11 counts including first degree recklessly endangering safety, burglary, and theft.

According to a criminal complaint, neighbors on boardwalk circle heard shots and saw jones walking with a rifle Saturday morning.

Jones appeared to have shot himself in the foot. He’s also accused of burglarizing a home on second avenue and stealing items, including a rifle from another home on seventh avenue.

Jones’ 18 year old brother, Elijah is also charged

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.