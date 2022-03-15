Advertisement

Eau Claire shooting suspect placed on a $50,000 cash bond

He’s charged with 11 counts including first degree recklessly endangering safety, burglary, and...
He’s charged with 11 counts including first degree recklessly endangering safety, burglary, and theft.(Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A $50,000 cash bond was set Tuesday for an Eau Claire man accused of a number of crimes including firing a rifle in a neighborhood last weekend.

19-year-old Aaron Jones appeared in Eau Claire County Court Tuesday. He’s charged with 11 counts including first degree recklessly endangering safety, burglary, and theft.

According to a criminal complaint, neighbors on boardwalk circle heard shots and saw jones walking with a rifle Saturday morning.

Jones appeared to have shot himself in the foot. He’s also accused of burglarizing a home on second avenue and stealing items, including a rifle from another home on seventh avenue.

Jones’ 18 year old brother, Elijah is also charged

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash and fuel spill closed Highway 53 southbound near Chippewa Falls Monday, March 14, 2022.
Crash, fuel spill close Highway 53 for nearly 2 hours Monday morning
36-year-old Daniel Zelms of Chippewa Falls was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs...
Police: Drugs found in vehicle after high-speed chase Sunday
44-year-old Joseph Hadro is sought by law enforcement in a homicide investigation. A...
Polk County homicide suspect arrested in Minnesota
Gross Auto Group owner Mike Gross said someone drilled holes into a used Jeep Patriot's fuel...
Police: Suspected Neillsville gas thieves caught
Cameron cuts down the nets following a sectional final win in the 2022 WIAA state basketball...
2022 WIAA State Boys Basketball Championship pairings set

Latest News

Restaurants Reflect Two Years After COVID
Restaurants Reflect Two Years After COVID
Tyler Jacob
Winona woman fearful for son after losing contact with him in Ukraine
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (3/15/22)
The release by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office notes that the temperature outside at the time...
Pepin County Deputy K9 assists in locating missing person