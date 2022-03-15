Advertisement

Evers changes course on assistance program after complaint

More than $4 million will go toward expanding health care services in Janesville and Edgerton,...
More than $4 million will go toward expanding health care services in Janesville and Edgerton, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday as part of the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program.(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has reversed a decision to direct federal funds toward people of color as part of a nearly $93 million mortgage-assistance program.

The move comes after a conservative law firm, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, argued the move would be unconstitutional.

The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program Evers announced in August was to provide grants to eligible homeowners who are struggling paying their mortgages and meeting other bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday that when Evers launched the program last week, it only applied to those with an income equal to or less than 100% of the area median income for their household size, with no expanded access for minority groups.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash and fuel spill closed Highway 53 southbound near Chippewa Falls Monday, March 14, 2022.
Crash, fuel spill close Highway 53 for nearly 2 hours Monday morning
44-year-old Joseph Hadro is sought by law enforcement in a homicide investigation. A...
Polk County homicide suspect arrested in Minnesota
36-year-old Daniel Zelms of Chippewa Falls was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs...
Police: Drugs found in vehicle after high-speed chase Sunday
Gross Auto Group owner Mike Gross said someone drilled holes into a used Jeep Patriot's fuel...
Police: Suspected Neillsville gas thieves caught
Cameron cuts down the nets following a sectional final win in the 2022 WIAA state basketball...
2022 WIAA State Boys Basketball Championship pairings set

Latest News

Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold (3/15/2022)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (3/15/2022)
Brent Sass leads his dog team out of the Kaltag checkpoint headed for Unalakleet.
Minnesota native wins his first Iditarod race across Alaska
MARIEKE GOUDA #1
MARIEKE GOUDA #1