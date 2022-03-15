Advertisement

Gouda news: Int’l Women’s Month with female-owned Thorp cheesemaking powerhouse

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THORP, Wis. (WEAU) -Throughout the month of March people across the world champion and show appreciation for women making a difference in society.

And this International Women’s Month we’re taking it to the staple industry that makes the Dairy State, ring true to its name: cheese.

Marieke Penterman, president, CEO and cheesemaker of Marieke Gouda, an award-winning and female-owned cheese company operating in Thorp, joins Hello Wisconsin Tuesday.

Guided tours at the farm run from June-August.

To find where Marieke Gouda is sold near you, see here.

