Gouda news: Int’l Women’s Month with female-owned Thorp cheesemaking powerhouse
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THORP, Wis. (WEAU) -Throughout the month of March people across the world champion and show appreciation for women making a difference in society.
And this International Women’s Month we’re taking it to the staple industry that makes the Dairy State, ring true to its name: cheese.
Marieke Penterman, president, CEO and cheesemaker of Marieke Gouda, an award-winning and female-owned cheese company operating in Thorp, joins Hello Wisconsin Tuesday.
Guided tours at the farm run from June-August.
To find where Marieke Gouda is sold near you, see here.
