Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces $50 million investment in public safety, criminal justice initiatives

Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay Police Department(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is making stops in Wisconsin Tuesday to announce $50 million in funding for police, sheriff’s offices, and criminal justice initiatives.

The governor’s office says more than $50 million will be invested in public safety. Funding will also be used to help relieve the backlog of criminal cases and shortages in the offices of public defenders and prosecutors.

The governor says $19 million will go to local and tribal law enforcement agencies for training, recruitment bonuses, community policing and other needs.

Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee will receive $20 million for criminal justice system initiatives and community safety. More than $14 million will go to expanding the Milwaukee County courthouse and reducing the backlog of cases in the criminal division.

CLICK HERE to see how much your community will receive.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Fund Act.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash and fuel spill closed Highway 53 southbound near Chippewa Falls Monday, March 14, 2022.
Crash, fuel spill close Highway 53 for nearly 2 hours Monday morning
44-year-old Joseph Hadro is sought by law enforcement in a homicide investigation. A...
Polk County homicide suspect arrested in Minnesota
36-year-old Daniel Zelms of Chippewa Falls was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs...
Police: Drugs found in vehicle after high-speed chase Sunday
Gross Auto Group owner Mike Gross said someone drilled holes into a used Jeep Patriot's fuel...
Police: Suspected Neillsville gas thieves caught
Cameron cuts down the nets following a sectional final win in the 2022 WIAA state basketball...
2022 WIAA State Boys Basketball Championship pairings set

Latest News

State Sen. Jerry Petrowski will not seek reelection this fall
Special Counsel Michael Gableman presents the findings of his office's investigation into the...
Wisconsin GOP-ordered election probe extended through April
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
Evers urges U.S. government to suspend the federal gas tax
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Senate gavels in, gavels out of Evers’ surplus session