Gov. Evers announces $50 million investment in public safety, criminal justice initiatives

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is making stops in Wisconsin Tuesday to announce $50 million in funding for police, sheriff’s offices, and criminal justice initiatives.

The governor’s office says more than $50 million will be invested in public safety. Funding will also be used to help relieve the backlog of criminal cases and shortages in the offices of public defenders and prosecutors.

The governor says $19 million will go to local and tribal law enforcement agencies for training, recruitment bonuses, community policing and other needs.

Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee will receive $20 million for criminal justice system initiatives and community safety. More than $14 million will go to expanding the Milwaukee County courthouse and reducing the backlog of cases in the criminal division.

CLICK HERE to see how much your community will receive.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Fund Act.

