It’s official: MVP QB Aaron Rodgers signs “complicated” contract extension with Packers

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The pass breaks the previous Green Bay Packers record held by Brett Favre. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers has officially signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, reports say. The “complicated” deal will give the QB $150 million over three years. The first two years are guaranteed.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are both reporting the news Tuesday morning.

The “complicated” four-year deal includes two “dummy years” on the back end, Rapoport says.

Overall, it will give the Packers room to move when it comes to the salary cap.

This comes after a busy Monday for the Packers front office. They re-signed pass rusher Preston Smith and ILB De’Vondre Campbell. The team released pass rusher Za’Darius Smith and T Billy Turner.

The big unknown is All-Pro WR Davante Adams. Reports on Monday said Adams told the team he would not play on the franchise tag. The two sides have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract.

