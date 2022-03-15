It’s official: MVP QB Aaron Rodgers signs “complicated” contract extension with Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers has officially signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, reports say. The “complicated” deal will give the QB $150 million over three years. The first two years are guaranteed.
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are both reporting the news Tuesday morning.
The “complicated” four-year deal includes two “dummy years” on the back end, Rapoport says.
Overall, it will give the Packers room to move when it comes to the salary cap.
This comes after a busy Monday for the Packers front office. They re-signed pass rusher Preston Smith and ILB De’Vondre Campbell. The team released pass rusher Za’Darius Smith and T Billy Turner.
The big unknown is All-Pro WR Davante Adams. Reports on Monday said Adams told the team he would not play on the franchise tag. The two sides have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract.
