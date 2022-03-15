It’s official: MVP QB Aaron Rodgers signs “complicated” contract extension with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers has officially signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, reports say. The “complicated” deal will give the QB $150 million over three years. The first two years are guaranteed.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are both reporting the news Tuesday morning.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ new contract extension is now official and signed, per me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

The “complicated” four-year deal includes two “dummy years” on the back end, Rapoport says.

Overall, it will give the Packers room to move when it comes to the salary cap.

The contract is a 4-year extension, a complicated one, with two dummy years — placeholders — on the back end. It lowers his cap number and gives GB plenty of room to work. https://t.co/VlnbubjPnw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Cap number lowered by $18 mil https://t.co/0qiChqdE2P — Chris Roth (@rothchris) March 15, 2022

After a week of going back and forth with the #Packers, Aaron Rodgers’ complicated contract pays him $50M per year over 3 years — $150M. Plus there are two low-money option years that will be replaced. https://t.co/VlnbubjhxY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

On first read of #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' new contract, he gets:



$42 million in 2022

$59.515M in 2023

$49.3M in 2024



So that's $150.815M over the next three years, and the first two are fully guaranteed at signing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

Important here because we were told that retirement was a serious option *this* offseason. #Packers are banking (big time) that he doesn’t seriously consider it the *next two* offseasons https://t.co/zlcASrJGn2 — Chris Roth (@rothchris) March 15, 2022

A member of the Packers' medical staff flew out to see Aaron Rodgers over the weekend and give him the required physical that needed to be done before any deal could be signed, and now the deal is in. Will have the full story on ESPN shortly — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 15, 2022

This comes after a busy Monday for the Packers front office. They re-signed pass rusher Preston Smith and ILB De’Vondre Campbell. The team released pass rusher Za’Darius Smith and T Billy Turner.

The big unknown is All-Pro WR Davante Adams. Reports on Monday said Adams told the team he would not play on the franchise tag. The two sides have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.