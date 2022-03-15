Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seniors in Wisconsin whose driver’s licenses expired will soon have to make that trek back to the DMV.

On Tuesday, the Dept. of Transportation announced its Division of Motor Vehicles’ extension of license expiration dates for residents who are 60 years old or older expires at the end of the month. Drivers that age whose licenses expired in January, February, or March of this year will have until March 31 to renew.

The agency notes some of those affected individuals will be able to do so online. Drivers between the ages 18 and 64 can go to the DMV website to renew their license if they meet the following criteria:

U.S. citizens with an unrestricted driver license,

Have not had a change in medical conditions, and

Do not need an original REAL ID.

Other drivers will have to renew in-person. The DOT does remind everyone that the infamous DMV waits can be shortened by scheduling an appointment online. Applications can also be completed at that time to make the visit even shorter.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.