Pepin County Deputy K9 assists in locating missing person

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A lost person has been found after a search by Pepin County Deputy, K9 Jack, and a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper.

According to a release by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, March 11 at 8:20 P.M., authorities received a report that someone may be lost or in danger on State of Wisconsin or private land along County Road P, located between Durand and Arkansaw.

The release by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says a Pepin County Deputy, K9 Jack, along with a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper, responded to the scene where they located fresh tracks indicating someone had gone into the woods where the report indicated. K9 Jack began to search for the person. Shortly after, a woman in distress was found in a wooded area. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was heading away from any populated areas or roads. The release by the Pepin County Sheriff’s notes the woman had little to no warm clothing with her when she was found.

A Pepin County Sheriff’s Office drone was used to help navigate the victim as well as responders back to safety. Once the woman was back on the road, she was medically assessed by Durand Ambulance Service.

The release bv the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office notes that the temperature outside at the time the woman was found was five degrees with a steady wind. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says it is not likely that the woman would have survived the night if she had not been located when she was.

