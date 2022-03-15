Restaurants reflect two years after COVID-19 hit Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been two years since COVID-19 hit the Badger State. Many aspects of life were disrupted, including the restaurant industry.

From staffing shortages to food shortages to pandemic guidelines, restaurants had their fair share of hard times.

David Gordon is the co-owner of Lucy’s Eatery in Chippewa Falls.

“We’ve had a rough go,” Gordon said.

Like many restaurants, Gordon and his business partner struggled to operate during the pandemic.

“We were closed for eight weeks then and we managed to keep Lucy’s open by doing takeout only,” Gordon said. “As long as we could pay our salaries, we were willing to stay open.”

In addition to being closed for weeks at a time, Gordon says another hurdle COVID put in their way was issues.

“I had no employees and we were closed for ten weeks and that was a trying time because I had one week, 30 interviews lined up and one person came for those interviews,” Gordon said.

The Acoustic Café in downtown Eau Claire took a hit from COVID as well.

“We eventually shut down for a few days, maybe a week,” general manager, Riley Olson said. “At that point, we were doing curbside only, which, you know, just a way to kind of connect with the community, still stay open and maintain.”

Olson says one thing that continues to be a challenge is inventory.

“It’s been finding certain items that, you know, people come in here for a certain item that they really enjoy and we can’t find it anywhere,” Olson said.

Despite the hard times, Gordon says things are starting to look up.

“We finally got a crew, we got back to five people, it took us ten weeks to get back to five people and we’ve been doing okay,” Gordon said. “It’s been slow coming back since we’ve gotten the full crew. We’re progressing a little bit every week.”

With more people eating out again, Gordon says he’s happy to see customers return.

“Just to hear people laughing and having fun, having a lunch with friends has been significant,” Gordon said.

Olson feels the same.

“I recognize so many people now since I’m here so often and just having them back every day is great,” Olson.

Gordon and Olson say they’re looking forward to seeing more customers come out as the warmer months roll in

Gordon says one thing he’s learned from being a business owner during the pandemic is to stay encouraged during trying times.

