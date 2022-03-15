Threat towards Chippewa Falls Middle School deemed not credible

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A threat towards Chippewa Falls Middle School Monday is not credible, according to the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and law enforcement.

One student is suspended until further notice as a result of the investigation into the threat towards the school, according to a letter to families from the district.

Classes and activities will continue as scheduled.

On Monday, someone overheard a potential gun threat towards the middle school during the last class of the day. A teacher was notified about the potential threat at 6:40 p.m. by email, who then forwarded it to school administrators at 7:25 p.m. The school’s resource officer began an investigation, and at 7:50 p.m. the administration sent the information over to the district’s incident command team. Law enforcement was sent to interview students between 9 and 10 p.m. Monday at their homes, and were able to confirm the reported information with the students.

The investigation wrapped up at 11:05 p.m. when it was determined that the threat was not credible and that there were no other safety concerns against students or the school. As a result of the investigation, Chippewa Falls Middle School will also have an increased law enforcement presence Tuesday.

The district said in the letter that they encouraged students to let adults know if they have safety concerns in the school and that students and community members can use the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Speak Up Speak Out tool to report any potential threats.

