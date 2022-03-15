Winona woman fearful for son after losing contact with him in Ukraine

WINONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Winona woman is fearing for her son’s safety in Ukraine after not hearing from him since the weekend.

Tina Hauser raised her family in the Winona area, but her son Tyler had aspirations beyond the state of Minnesota, leading to a life-changing decision last year.

“He met his girlfriend, now his wife, and he moved over to Ukraine in November of 2021,” Hauser said. “He went over there to be an English instructor with her.”

Rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine made Hauser anxious about her son’s move, but Tyler had his mind made up.

“We knew when he went over there that there was a chance of the war,” Hauser recalled. “He was in Poland just before the war started, and I said I think you should stay, and he said no mom, I want to go back home, I have a job.”

Hauser says she kept in constant contact with her son while he was in Ukraine, especially after Russia invaded the country in February.

Tyler was living with his wife and daughter in Kherson, but the conflict lead them to move-in with family just outside the city.

The three were laying low, before Hauser says Tyler was transported out of the country.

“On Saturday, I got the phone call at 4:30 in the morning, and he’s like mom, I don’t know what to do, there’s buses here in the city and they’re taking only the foreigners,” Hauser detailed. “He gets on the bus and we were texting back and forth until about 8:00 in the morning, and then once he must have got over the border, I didn’t get any more communication, I have not talked to him since.”

Tyler’s wife has also lost contact, and neither she nor Hauser know where he is.

Hauser has reached out to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office to try and get help for her son, and she’s also contacted the U.S. embassies in Moscow and Poland.

“I’m very fearful because I just want to know he’s safe,” Hauser said. “I want to see proof that he’s alive, and that he’s healthy, I don’t want the mother’s worst fear to come true.”

A GoFundMe has been started to support Tyler’s wife and daughter.

Hauser is asking anyone who may be able to help her son to reach out as soon as possible.

