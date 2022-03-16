Alternate-side parking rules lifted in some Wisconsin municipalities

WISCONSIN (WEAU) - Alternate-side parking rules meant to maintain traffic flow on residential streets during the winter are lifted in some western Wisconsin municipalities.

Some of the cities seeing their alternate-side parking rules expire this week are because their rules only ran through March 15.

In La Crosse, the city ordinance for alternate-side parking expired Tuesday. The ordinance states that alternate-side parking begins when the National Weather Service in La Crosse measures two or more inches of snow at the municipal airport and no earlier than November 15. Ladysmith’s rules for winter parking also expired on Tuesday.

Other cities are no longer enforcing alternate-side parking rules due to the lack of snow and expected warmer weather coming this spring. In Bloomer, police posted Wednesday they will only require vehicles to be moved off of the street if there is enough snowfall to require plowing, but otherwise, winter parking restrictions have been lifted. Cornell’s police department similarly posted that they will suspend winter parking rules until the next snowfall or November 1, whichever comes first, and that all parking restrictions for winter weather expire April 1. Chippewa Falls police said they too will not enforce the alternate-side or winter parking rules unless there’s another snow event.

Winter parking rules are still in effect in other cities. Menomonie’s ordinance lasts until April 1, while in Altoona, alternate-side or winter parking is enforced through April 15. In Eau Claire, the ordinance lasts until May 1 and will be enforced so that the city can provide routine maintenance, conduct sweeping operations and other tasks during low-traffic early morning hours.

Alternate-side or winter parking rules in all municipalities do not take the place of other parking rules in places on certain streets where parking is more restricted or prohibited.

To find the winter parking rules for your town or city, you can contact your local government office on a non-emergency line.

