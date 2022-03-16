Advertisement

Biden to sign renewed domestic violence law

President Joe Biden will sign a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to...
President Joe Biden will sign a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence. (CNN, POOL, MAXAR)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will sign a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The president is expected to offer remarks during the signing ceremony in the White House’s East Room, where he will be joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marcia Fudge.

The revived Violence Against Women Act passed as part of a $1.5 trillion government funding package in a rare moment of bipartisan unity in Congress.

The new version is designed to strengthen rape prevention and education efforts as well as training for those in law enforcement and the judicial system.

Biden worked on the original law as a senator.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also helped write and pass the original bill as a House member in 1994, called it “one of the most important laws passed by Congress in the last 30 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since...
Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon
The City of Madison Fire Department activated a new ambulance on Sunday.
14-year-old cited for OWI in crash that hurt five people
The release by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office notes that the temperature outside at the time...
Pepin County Deputy K9 assists in locating missing person
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Aaron Rodgers to make $150 million over next three years with Packers
36-year-old Daniel Zelms of Chippewa Falls was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs...
Police: Drugs found in vehicle after high-speed chase Sunday

Latest News

B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn wooden activity toddler walkers were recalled due to a choking hazard.
Thousands of toddler walkers recalled due to choking hazard
Despite a drop in a potential health threat, the CDC says cruise passengers should still be...
CDC says risk of COVID-19 on cruise ships has lowered from earlier in the year
The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami risk receding
In Wyoming, it's legal to take home roadkill and there's an app for that.
Wyoming app lets residents claim roadkill