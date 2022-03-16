Chippewa Falls High School hosts 7th Annual STEAM Night

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Falls High School hosted their seventh annual STEAM night Tuesday.

The event is designed to connect kids with community members and businesses that are STEAM related. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Tuesday night’s main focus was to expand the trades to more than just a male audience, as the Science Chair says there is a demand for female workers.

“A group of women in the community, they’re called AAUW, are sponsoring one of our students to attend a STEAM camp. So it all ties in to science, technology, engineering, art, and math, so that’s kind of what the STEAM logo is about and getting all students, male, female, involved,” Nick Gagnon, Science Academic Chair, said.

Tuesday night’s event is another way students can connect to community members and businesses.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.