COVID cases declining in the U.S., rising elsewhere

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As state and local governments roll back COVID-19 restrictions, it may seem like the pandemic is turning into an endemic.

While health experts say we can be optimistic, they add we should also still use caution.

While COVID cases decline in the U.S., infectious disease professionals like Dr. Shweta with Mayo Clinic Health System say we live in an open world.

That means while the virus is slowing down here, that’s not the case everywhere.

Dr. Shweta says in both Europe and Asia, they’re seeing a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Among those cases, health officials have found new COVID variants.

Shweta says the World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC are monitoring them to see if they become like Delta or Omicron.

“I would still encourage people to have an abundance of caution,” Dr. Shweta said. “We should be cautiously optimistic given the most recent numbers, but we should continue to wear our masks where we can not appropriately protect ourselves.”

Dr. Shweta also recommends avoiding unnecessary travel especially if you’re considering going overseas to areas seeing a rise in COVID cases.

If you do travel, she says you should watch for any COVID symptoms after you return.

