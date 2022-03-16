Advertisement

Cultural Conversations: Alternative lunch program offers Hmong cuisine to students

Sib Pab Program, Stevens Point Area Senior High School
Sib Pab Program, Stevens Point Area Senior High School
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A weekly meal program is providing authentic Hmong dishes to students at Stevens Point Area Senior High School and community members.

The ‘Sib Pab Program,’ translated to the ‘Helping Hands Program,’ began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a partnership with Farmshed, which is a really great food cooperative in the community,” explained Gigi Stahl, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Program Specialist for Stevens Point Schools. “Over the summer and to start off the pandemic, they started this program for the Hmong elders in the community. The goal was to really provide culturally specific meals to people in the community. And then we started working in the schools.”

The program is something students, faculty and staff look forward to every Tuesday when the lunch bell rings.

“It’s my favorite day,” Stahl expressed. “Kids come in here just so excited to see a part of themselves reflected in their school experience.”

For some students, the meals provide a new flavor and experience each week.

“It has opened my eyes to a different culture,” explained SPASH junior, Vanesa Guizar. “I really appreciate the taste. I think it is cool that the school does this because students are introduced to new cultures.”

For other students, the Tuesday lunch hour is special.

“It is more personalized and it feels close to home,” explained SPASH senior Nevaeh Yang, “especially because it is food that we grew up eating.”

Organizers of the program with Central Rivers Farmshed said the day of the week is rewarding to them too.

“It is just so valuable to feed people food they’re actually familiar with, whether they’re children, elderly, you and I,” explained executive director Trevor Drake. “Food is power. To be changing the community through the power of food is really something special.”

