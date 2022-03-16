Advertisement

Eau Claire Fire and Rescue respond to garage fire

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire Tuesday evening on the City’s northwest side.

The structure is a detached garage, located near the intersection of 9th Street and Walnut Street in Eau Claire. From the scene, smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the garage. The area was blocked off to traffic.

Injuries are not known at this time.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

