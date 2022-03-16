High Bridge in Eau Claire reopens 9 months after being closed for repairs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A footbridge in Eau Claire is open once again after being closed since last summer for repairs.

Leah Ness, Eau Claire’s Interim Engineering Director, said Tuesday that the bridge is open for pedestrian traffic as of Wednesday afternoon.

In February, Ness said that some of the work that had to be done before the bridge could be reopened included grading work around the abutments and work to get grass growing again near the bridge. The bridge also needed to settle on bearing pads to allow the bridge to shift properly.

$3.4 million was spent to repair the 140-year-old bridge, including restoration of the piers, one of the last major parts of the project. The 900-foot-long bridge crosses the Chippewa River near the Cannery District in Eau Claire.

The HIGH BRIDGE IS OPEN AGAIN! It was worth every penny ($3.4 million) to repair and restore this 140-year-old bridge... Posted by Jeremy Gragert - Eau Claire City Council on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

The bridge’s closure meant rerouting the Eau Claire Marathon, and although it is now open, the race’s director said that it is too late to bring the bridge back into the marathon route. However, the bridge will be a part of this year’s event for the 5K and 10K races.

The bridge was closed on June 21 last summer after pavement was buckling and cracking on the bridge, as well as damage to the hand railing from a fallen tree branch.

On Wednesday, the City of Eau Claire announced that there would be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the bridge’s reopening on March 28 at 11 a.m. on the bridge’s west end near First Street.

