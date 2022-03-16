Advertisement

House fire injures 1 person in La Crosse Tuesday night

(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire at a home in La Crosse sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the fire happened after 8 p.m. Tuesday at a house on the 800 block of Caledonia Street in La Crosse’s Lower North Side neighborhood, with crews responding to the fire at 8:54 p.m.

In a release, the Fire Department said they were quickly able to bring the fire under control and completely extinguished it a short time later. Two people were inside of the home at the time of the fire, with one of the residents treated for smoke inhalation on the scene and then taken to Gundersen Clinic.

The Fire Department said it is investigating the cause of the fire. The house was heavily damaged by fire and smoke.

The cause of last night's fire on Caledonia St is currently under investigation and we don't have an update on the patient who was transported to the hospital.

Posted by City of La Crosse Fire Department on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, the Fire Department said it did not have an update on the person taken to the hospital and said the fire was still under investigation.

Assisting the La Crosse Fire Department were the La Crosse Fire Department, La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch Center, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, Xcel Energy and the American Red Cross.

