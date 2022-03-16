Advertisement

Johnson calls for mothers on welfare to staff child centers

FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is calling for mothers receiving public assistance to help other mothers by staffing the child care centers attending to their children.

The Republican incumbent made the comment at a telephone town hall meeting Tuesday, repeating a similar statement he made in 2016, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Wisconsin law prohibits state subsidy payments from going to a certified child care provider where an employee’s child receives care. Johnson added that that idea hadn’t been explored yet, and said there are issues with it.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski says Johnson’s idea would punish moms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since...
Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon
The City of Madison Fire Department activated a new ambulance on Sunday.
14-year-old cited for OWI in crash that hurt five people
The release by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office notes that the temperature outside at the time...
Pepin County Deputy K9 assists in locating missing person
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Aaron Rodgers to make $150 million over next three years with Packers
36-year-old Daniel Zelms of Chippewa Falls was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs...
Police: Drugs found in vehicle after high-speed chase Sunday

Latest News

House fire injures 1 person in La Crosse Tuesday night
Eau Claire City-County Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing
Eau Claire City-County Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing
Suspect arrested in connection to La Crosse County homicide case
Suspect arrested in connection to La Crosse County homicide case
Eau Claire man sentenced to probation in US Capitol breach
Eau Claire man sentenced to probation in US Capitol breach