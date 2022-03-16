Johnson calls for mothers on welfare to staff child centers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is calling for mothers receiving public assistance to help other mothers by staffing the child care centers attending to their children.

The Republican incumbent made the comment at a telephone town hall meeting Tuesday, repeating a similar statement he made in 2016, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Wisconsin law prohibits state subsidy payments from going to a certified child care provider where an employee’s child receives care. Johnson added that that idea hadn’t been explored yet, and said there are issues with it.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski says Johnson’s idea would punish moms.

