Advertisement

La Follette to make election announcement in state Capitol

(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette says he’s set to make an announcement about his campaign plans. La Follette said he will make an announcement Thursday morning in the state Capitol rotunda.

The 81-year-old Democrat has held the office since 1983. Republicans have stripped the position of almost all its duties over the years.

Now Republicans upset with how the Wisconsin Elections Commission handled the 2020 presidential election have called for putting the secretary of state in charge of elections. Republican state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck announced a run for the office in December, saying she wants to serve as a check on the elections commission. La Follette said then that he saw no reason not to run again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since...
Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon
The City of Madison Fire Department activated a new ambulance on Sunday.
14-year-old cited for OWI in crash that hurt five people
The release by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office notes that the temperature outside at the time...
Pepin County Deputy K9 assists in locating missing person
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Aaron Rodgers to make $150 million over next three years with Packers
36-year-old Daniel Zelms of Chippewa Falls was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs...
Police: Drugs found in vehicle after high-speed chase Sunday

Latest News

Alternate-side parking rules lifted in some Wisconsin municipalities
x
Negativity in the News - Nystrom & Associates
x
What to do if you recognize signs - Nystrom & Associates
x
Signs of Mental Health Struggles - Nystrom & Associates