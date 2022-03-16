Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Barnes tests positive for COVID-19

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor revealed Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a tweet from his office, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes learned he contracted the virus through “a routine test,” adding that he is not experiencing any symptoms.

As a result of the test, Barnes, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat, plans to isolate himself for five days.

It added that he is “grateful” to have been vaccinated and that he encourages anyone who has not received the shots to do so.

