Advertisement

UWEC officially begins new science building project

By Max Cotton
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (UWEC) officially began work Wednesday on a major addition to campus.

The university is adding a new Science and Health Sciences building, which UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt said will cost about $250 million.

“It’s a 350,000-square-foot building. It will hold all of our science and engineering programs, many of our nursing and health science laboratories as well,” Schmidt said.

He said the university has received about 40 percent of the money needed for the project. A majority of the dollars have come from the state. He expects the legislature to approve the remaining dollars necessary for completion in 2023. If lawmakers oblige, the project should be completed by 2026.

“It’s going to transform the nature of science on our campus,” Schmidt said.

The new science building will replace L.E. Phillips Hall.

Assistant Chancellor Mike Carney is spearheading the project.

He’s also a chemistry professor who believes Phillips Hall is outdated.

“The limitations that I experienced when I was a student here in the early 1980s, that it was an OK building back then, but it has not kept up with the times so to speak in terms of being suitable for a research program suitable for teaching in the 21st century,” Carney said.

He points to things like fume hood space for chemistry experiments, which Phillips Hall has in limited supply.

He added, as a professor, it’s hard to attract colleagues to UWEC when other universities have much better facilities.

“It is difficult to recruit new faculty to come to Phillips Hall,” Carney said. “We try to put sort of our best foot foot forward and we try to say, ‘You know, this space is going to be OK for your research program,’ but they can look around and they go, ‘This building was built 60 years ago. It’s not really conducive to research.’”

“When faculty members that we’re trying to hire see that building, they realize that many high school labs are far better than the ones we have. I’m not proud of that but we can be proud that we will have a state-of-the-art facility. I know it’ll drive enrollment. I know it’ll help us attract the best faculty and staff we can,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the university will tear down Phillips Hall once the new facility is completed.

The new science building will be located where Putnam and Thomas residence hall are right now. They’re set to be torn down this summer. Wednesday, university officials, including UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson, participated in a ceremony beginning that tear down. They smashed holes in Putnam Hall with a sledgehammer.

Despite Wednesday’s ceremony, Putnam Hall will remain operational until the summer.

Wednesday’ ceremony was also Thompson’s final official visit to a UW campus. He is set to leave his post Friday.

The university will be naming the new building’s first-floor common area after the outgoing interim president.

Mayo Clinic Health System is also partnering with UWEC on the project. According to the university’s website, Mayo is contributing $13.7 million to the project. The hospital system will occupy about 10,000 square feet in the building for research and continue its partnership with the university.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since...
Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon
The release by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office notes that the temperature outside at the time...
Pepin County Deputy K9 assists in locating missing person
The City of Madison Fire Department activated a new ambulance on Sunday.
14-year-old cited for OWI in crash that hurt five people
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Aaron Rodgers to make $150 million over next three years with Packers
36-year-old Daniel Zelms of Chippewa Falls was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs...
Police: Drugs found in vehicle after high-speed chase Sunday

Latest News

Penalties for Fentanyl Distribution Increasing
Penalties for Fentanyl Distribution Increasing
Construction Begins on UWEC Science Building
Construction Begins on UWEC Science Building
Alternate-side parking rules lifted in some Wisconsin municipalities
Tony Noodwang, 26, and Jesse Noodwang, 28 were arrested in a drug bust in Wood County.
2 arrested in Wood Co. drug bust, drug trafficking charges expected