Wisconsin Republicans debate 2020 presidential election decertification

Heated discussion between GOP members during two meetings about election integrity
Republicans were at odds when it came to debating decertification of the 2020 presidential election results during two meetings in the state Capitol.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There was heated discussion between GOP members during two meetings about election integrity. Republican 59th District Representative Timothy Ramthun said Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos kicked him out of the closed morning meeting. A public meeting followed the scheduled private meeting.

Ramthun is running for governor.

Vos said he wants to focus on electing a new governor and attorney general, but Ramthun said he still does not have adequate closure when it comes to the 2020 election results.

“Constitutional scholars like Rick Esenberg and Jim Troupis, Donald Trump’s own attorney in Wisconsin, said we do not have that power,” Vos said. “I still believe that today.”

Ramthun disagreed and asks for further election investigations.

”This isn’t a Democrat or Republican issue and I think some of the people inside that are accountable are in that room right now,” Ramthun said. “I think those people don’t want to see closure on this that’s why they’re dragging us all along.”

He plans to keep pushing for decertification.

”I wanted to find somebody to tell me we couldn’t do it besides the two from the Madison bubble,” Ramthun said. “I couldn’t find anybody!”

He found similar beliefs in former Menomonee Falls Village President Jefferson Davis. They lead the public meeting and shared data they believe proves that President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory was not valid.

”We have assembled a team of experts that you will meet here shortly that will totally debunk what the press and the media and every single day says is illegal and unconstitutional,” Davis said.

Vos did not attend the public meeting and said decertification is not possible. He said that he thinks there was widespread election fraud, but he’s more concerned with fall elections.

”I think we should focus on the solution which is a new governor, new attorney general and the ability to have as we move forward solutions that can actually become law as opposed to ideas which are totally untested, never been done in the history of our country. We can’t have a legislature decertify an election.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission declined to comment on today’s version of election fraud claims.

No widespread fraud has been found during multiple investigations into the 2020 presidential election.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

