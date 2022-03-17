Advertisement

2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital....
Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus.

Fort Lauderdale police say the shooting occurred Thursday on a Broward County Transit bus just outside police headquarters, but no officers were involved in the shooting.

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.

Officials say three other people were injured when the bus crashed into their car.

Police said the shooter was in custody and didn’t believe there was any further threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since...
Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
Tony Noodwang, 26, and Jesse Noodwang, 28 were arrested in a drug bust in Wood County.
2 arrested in Wood Co. drug bust, drug trafficking charges expected
Door County Candle Company has created a Ukraine Candle to support the war torn country.
Door County Candle Company sells more than 10,000 Ukraine candles
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
Johnson calls for mothers on welfare to staff child centers

Latest News

La Crosse Econo Lodge
Karuna Housing grateful for extra time to help homeless people sheltering at the Econo Lodge
The Greenwood School District Administrator says North resigned from the District in January.
Former Greenwood coach and teacher’s aide accused of sexual assault
President Joe Biden meets virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office...
LIVE: Biden hosts White House St. Patrick’s Day event
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Texas crash victims included new students just branching out
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (3/17/22)