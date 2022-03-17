Body found in Black River Falls, authorities suspect death by natural causes

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A body of a man who appears to have died due to natural causes has been found in Black River Falls.

According to a release by the Black River Falls Police Department, at 4:57 p.m. on March 16, the Black River Falls Police Department was notified that man was found dead in a wooded area in the city.

Black River Falls Police Department says in their release that officers arrived on scene along with Black River Falls EMS and found 46-year-old Robert Ludke of Black River Falls dead.

The release notes that it appears to authorities that Ludke died from natural causes and there is no foul play suspected. The Black River Falls Police department notes this incident is an isolated event with no threat to the community.

Assisting the Black River Falls Police Department were Black River Falls Fire/EMS, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.