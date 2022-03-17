Advertisement

Body found in Black River Falls, authorities suspect death by natural causes

The Black River Falls Police department notes this incident is an isolated event with no threat...
The Black River Falls Police department notes this incident is an isolated event with no threat to the community.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A body of a man who appears to have died due to natural causes has been found in Black River Falls.

According to a release by the Black River Falls Police Department, at 4:57 p.m. on March 16, the Black River Falls Police Department was notified that man was found dead in a wooded area in the city.

Black River Falls Police Department says in their release that officers arrived on scene along with Black River Falls EMS and found 46-year-old Robert Ludke of Black River Falls dead.

The release notes that it appears to authorities that Ludke died from natural causes and there is no foul play suspected. The Black River Falls Police department notes this incident is an isolated event with no threat to the community.

Assisting the Black River Falls Police Department were Black River Falls Fire/EMS, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since...
Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
Door County Candle Company has created a Ukraine Candle to support the war torn country.
Door County Candle Company sells more than 10,000 Ukraine candles
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
Johnson calls for mothers on welfare to staff child centers
Tony Noodwang, 26, and Jesse Noodwang, 28 were arrested in a drug bust in Wood County.
2 arrested in Wood Co. drug bust, drug trafficking charges expected

Latest News

A lawyer representing the District says Kildahl voluntarily dismissed the suit this week. He...
Federal lawsuit against the Fall Creek School District dismissed
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
WATCH LIVE: Chandler Halderson to learn fate at sentencing hearing
A woman accused of killing her housekeeper and dumping her body in a southern Wisconsin...
Racine County jury finds woman guilty in 1999 homicide
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun
Republican lawmaker says he wanted to punch GOP leader