Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips

Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips, as seen in the back of this photo.(CNN, Chipotle, KCPQ via CNN Newsource)
By KCPQ staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KCPQ) - It looks like the phrase “computer chip” may soon have a new meaning.

Chipotle is testing an autonomous kitchen robot that can make its tortilla chips.

Officials with the restaurant chain say the mechanical assistant, named “Chippy,” will allow human employees to focus on other tasks.

“Chippy” is being taught how to cook chips with Chipotle’s current recipe.

It’s being tested at the company’s innovation hub in California, and later this year it will make its debut at a location in the southern part of the state.

Chipotle has nearly 3,000 restaurants in the US, Canada, the UK, France and Germany.

