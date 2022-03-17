Advertisement

DHS: 3 children have died of the flu in Wisconsin

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed the deaths of three children under the age of 18 due to complications from influenza.

No other identifying information about the patients was released.

“DHS is deeply saddened to report these flu deaths in Wisconsin this influenza season,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “It is important to remember that along with COVID-19, other communicable diseases such as flu are circulating in our communities. Each of these alone can pose serious health risks for children, and co-infection can occur. It is not too late for Wisconsinites to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.”

Nationally, 10 children have died from the flu. The current flu season began Oct. 1, 2021.

Flu signs and symptoms usually come on suddenly. People who are sick with flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

  • Fever or feeling feverish/chills
  • Cough
  • Sore throat
  • Runny or stuffy nose
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headaches
  • Fatigue (tiredness)
  • Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

