Evers lashes out at conservatives over PFAS standards

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is lashing out at conservative members of the Department of Natural Resources policy board for refusing to set limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater.

The board in February set limits for drinking water and surface water but refused to impose any restrictions for groundwater.

That means the state’s wells will go unregulated for PFAS. Conservatives on the board said they were concerned about costs of replacing or remediating contaminated wells. Evers told an audience at a luncheon on Thursday that the board should impose restrictions quickly and more transparently.

He says the longer the board waits the more expensive restrictions will become and more people will suffer health problems.

