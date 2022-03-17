Advertisement

Evers not picking favorites in US Senate primary

Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers(wsaw)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he’s not picking favorites in the crowded Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, not even his 2018 running mate.

Evers told the audience at a luncheon in Madison on Thursday that he doesn’t have a favorite in the race.

Pressed by host Jeff Mayers on why he’s not endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, his 2018 running mate, the governor said that as the party’s elected leader it would be wrong for him to pick a favorite.

He said he knows many of the candidates and they’re all good people and he’s looking forward to a “robust” primary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since...
Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
Tony Noodwang, 26, and Jesse Noodwang, 28 were arrested in a drug bust in Wood County.
2 arrested in Wood Co. drug bust, drug trafficking charges expected
Door County Candle Company has created a Ukraine Candle to support the war torn country.
Door County Candle Company sells more than 10,000 Ukraine candles
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
Johnson calls for mothers on welfare to staff child centers

Latest News

WI Republicans debate decertification
Wisconsin Republicans debate 2020 presidential election decertification
Feb. 28 to March 4, 2022, is UW-Stout's Career Conference Week. Over 340 employers are featured...
Lt. Gov. Barnes tests positive for COVID-19
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint...
Wisconsin GOP leader rejects election decertification call
La Follette to make election announcement in state Capitol
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
Johnson calls for mothers on welfare to staff child centers