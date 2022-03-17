Advertisement

Federal lawsuit against the Fall Creek School District dismissed

A lawyer representing the District says Kildahl voluntarily dismissed the suit this week. He...
A lawyer representing the District says Kildahl voluntarily dismissed the suit this week. He says she made the decision due to the change in current COVID-19 numbers and need for masks.(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A federal lawsuit has been dismissed against the Fall Creek School District over their COVID-19 protocols.

Gina Kildahl filed the lawsuit in October after her son tested positive for COVID-19. She said the district did not do enough to protect her son, including not requiring masks in school.

A lawyer representing the District says Kildahl voluntarily dismissed the suit this week. He says she made the decision due to the change in current COVID-19 numbers and need for masks.

The lawsuit aimed to require the school district and school board to put in consistent COVID-19 mitigation protocols that follow CDC guidance, such as requirements for face coverings, contact tracing and social distancing.

