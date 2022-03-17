Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff Friday to honor former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow

Margaret Farrow
Margaret Farrow(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor a former Wisconsin lieutenant governor who will be laid to rest in Hartford on that day.

Former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow passed away at 87 on March 8, the governor’s office said. Governor Tony Evers signed the order directing flags be lowered from sunrise to sunset.

“Kathy and I are very saddened to hear of the passing of former Lieutenant Governor Margaret Farrow, whose distinguished career and service to the people of Wisconsin will go down in our state’s history books,” Evers said.

The governor’s order added that, in addition to holding the state’s second highest position from 2001-2003, Evers served with her on the Board of Regents and the governor added he was grateful for her perspective and kindness.

“We offer our deepest sympathies and respects to her husband, John, County Executive Farrow, all the members of the Farrow family, as well as the many friends, neighbors, and colleagues who knew and loved her,” he continued.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since...
Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
Door County Candle Company has created a Ukraine Candle to support the war torn country.
Door County Candle Company sells more than 10,000 Ukraine candles
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
Johnson calls for mothers on welfare to staff child centers
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Latest News

DHS: 3 children have died of the flu in Wisconsin
Grants help fund rail connection to Matalco in Wisconsin Rapids
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (3/17/2022)
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold (3/17/2022)