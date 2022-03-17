Flags to fly at half-staff Friday to honor former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor a former Wisconsin lieutenant governor who will be laid to rest in Hartford on that day.

Former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow passed away at 87 on March 8, the governor’s office said. Governor Tony Evers signed the order directing flags be lowered from sunrise to sunset.

“Kathy and I are very saddened to hear of the passing of former Lieutenant Governor Margaret Farrow, whose distinguished career and service to the people of Wisconsin will go down in our state’s history books,” Evers said.

The governor’s order added that, in addition to holding the state’s second highest position from 2001-2003, Evers served with her on the Board of Regents and the governor added he was grateful for her perspective and kindness.

“We offer our deepest sympathies and respects to her husband, John, County Executive Farrow, all the members of the Farrow family, as well as the many friends, neighbors, and colleagues who knew and loved her,” he continued.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.