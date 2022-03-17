Former Greenwood coach and teacher’s aide accused of sexual assault

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A former coach and teacher’s aide at Greenwood High School is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Dylan North, who is 25 years old, is charged in Clark County with several counts including sex assault of a student by staff and child enticement.

The criminal complaint says investigators learned about the relationship in October. The girl told officers that she had sexual contact with North on more than one occasion, and that the two would send each other messages on Snapchat.

During the investigation, officers learned North had also exchanged inappropriate messages with another student who was 14 or 15 at the time and had reached out to other underage girls at the school.

The Greenwood School District Administrator says North resigned from the District in January.

