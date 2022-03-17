Free car wash for teachers this weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Spring cleaning is upon us, and Clean N’ Classy car wash in Eau Claire is aiming to give back to teachers.

From Friday to Sunday this weekend, any teacher is welcome to get a free car wash at the Clean N’ Classy locations on Clairemont Avenue or Brackett Avenue.

Clean N’ Classy Car Wash Regional Manager, Dillon Schneider, says the free car washes for teachers is just one way to give back to the community.

“We like to give back to the teachers, especially during hard times. Every chance we get we give back to people who deserve chances like that, if we can give back and help out that’s what we like to do,” Schneider said.

To get a free car wash, all teachers have to do is show their ID to an operator.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.