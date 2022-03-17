Karuna Housing grateful for extra time to help homeless people sheltering at the Econo Lodge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse service agency is being given a longer runway to provide direct assistance to homeless individuals.

Karuna Housing as been managing the La Crosse Econo Lodge since the City used American Rescue Plan Act funds to rent it out as a homeless shelter.

Individuals staying at the hotel are getting a roof over their heads, as well as treatment for addiction, mental health difficulties, and other needs.

The arrangement at the Econo Lodge was supposed to end March 31, but the City Council recently voted to extend the contract through April.

“It’s a very expensive prospect to continue to house people in a hotel,” Karuna Housing Executive Director Julie McDermid said. “We appreciate the extra month to be able to work with people, help to get them stabilized, help to get as many out to housing as possible.”

Services will continue to be provided to people like Lindsey Lewko, who is receiving help for addiction while at the hotel.

“I have someone to be accountable to,” Lewko said. “It’s not so much that I don’t want to let myself down, but I don’t want to let them down either, so I strive to be better for them for myself.”

Lewko credits Karuna for fostering a positive community at the Econo Lodge, but even with the extension, homeless individuals will have to move out in the near future.

As a next step, the City will allow people to gather at Houska Park this spring, and the Maple Grove Motel may serve a similar function to the Econo Lodge later this year.

As plans continue to develop, John Young with Karuna believes those experiencing homelessness should be involved.

“If they speak to some of the people, and learn about their lives and what it took to get to this point, and then what it would take to get out of this situation, I think that’d be really helpful,” Young expressed.

The City is still planning to purchase the Maple Grove Motel at the end of the month to serve as a bridge housing site.

However, structural and electrical issues with the property were recently identified during an inspection.

On Monday, the City Council added an inspection contingency to its purchase, meaning it has the option to back out if repairs aren’t made by the sale’s closing date.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.