REPORT: Packers trade Davante Adams to Las Vegas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay is reportedly saying good-bye to All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. ESPN’s Adam Schefter cites league sources that the Packers are trading Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for “two prime 2022 picks.”

Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

Those “prime picks” are the Raiders 1st and 2nd round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports. The 1st rounder is 22nd overall (the Packers have the 28th overall selection). The second round pick from the Raiders is the 53rd overall.

The Packers put the franchise tag on Adams last week so he wouldn’t become an unrestricted free agent. Earlier this week, Adams reportedly told the team he would not play on the franchise tag. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have already worked out a new deal for Adams that will make him the highest paid receiver.

Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster.



Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

Rapoport reporting that Adams’ new deal with the Raiders is for 5-years, $141.25 million.

Adams and Aaron Rodgers were long thought to be a package deal this offseason, and Rodgers signed his massive contract extension earlier this week. News of the trade has many wondering what Rodgers reaction to this would be, but Rodgers was apparently aware of the trade talks. This from ESPN.com Packers reporter and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky.

Per a source, the Packers we’re willing to pay Adams equally to what the Raiders are with this new deal but Adams preferred to play elsewhere.



Aaron Rodgers was aware of the developments with Adams as they unfolded in recent days. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 17, 2022

Adams is coming off his second consecutive 1st Team All-Pro season, setting the Packers single-season records for catches (123) and receiving yards (1,553). He and Rodgers connected for 68 touchdowns in their 8 seasons together, the most prolific TD combo in team history. Adams is the only player in NFL history with three seasons (2018, 2020-21) of 110-plus catches, 1,350-plus receiving yards and 11-plus receiving TDs. And no other receiver in NFL history has more than Adams’ 8 career games with 10-plus catches, 100-plus receiving yards and multiple TD catches.

Not surprising, news of the trade hit teammates hard on Thursday night.

🤯🤯🤯 — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) March 17, 2022

Damnnnnnnnnnnnn — Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) March 17, 2022

Damn 😶 — Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith94) March 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.