Advertisement

Republican lawmaker says he wanted to punch GOP leader

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun(Wisconsin Legislative website)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker and candidate for governor said he wanted to punch Assembly Speaker Robin Vos “right in the nose” after he kicked him out of a meeting about decertifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Wisconsin.

Rep. Timothy Ramthun said in an online interview posted on YouTube on Wednesday that he was angry with Vos after the speaker did not allow him in the closed-door meeting that day.

Ramthun has unsuccessfully tried to decertify Biden’s win, a move Vos opposes.

Vos said in a statement Thursday that “Ramthun says a lot of foolish things, this is one more on the list.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since...
Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
Door County Candle Company has created a Ukraine Candle to support the war torn country.
Door County Candle Company sells more than 10,000 Ukraine candles
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
Johnson calls for mothers on welfare to staff child centers
Tony Noodwang, 26, and Jesse Noodwang, 28 were arrested in a drug bust in Wood County.
2 arrested in Wood Co. drug bust, drug trafficking charges expected

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness
Competency evaluation ordered for woman in murder and mutilation case
DHS: 3 children have died of the flu in Wisconsin
Grants help fund rail connection to Matalco in Wisconsin Rapids
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (3/17/2022)