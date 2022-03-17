School District of Cadott considers removing some books

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) -Earlier this year a parent submitted a request to get 12 books removed from the School District of Cadott’s K-6 library.

In a special board of education meeting Tuesday night, the district held a listening session about six of those books.

After receiving that proposal, a committee made up of community members and students met to discuss those books.

So far, they made a decision to keep six of those books in the library.

The parent then filed an appeal to that decision.

During the special meeting, Casey Yeager, a parent to two children who attend Cadott Elementary got the chance to explain why she said six books should be removed from the library.

Those six books include:

Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders

Melissa’s Story (aka George) by Alex Gino

Protest Movements: Then and Now by Eric Braun

The Baby Tree by Sophie Blackall

The Deepest Breath by Meg Grehen

Hurricane Child by Kheryn Callender

The topics of these books range from gender identity to sex education and some non-fiction books as well.

She said some of these books have content not appropriate for elementary school students.

Yeager said her request is bigger than just removing books.

“This is not about me picking individual books and saying these 12 books have to go,” Yeager said. “It’s just about bringing this to the forefront, so the parents in the community can just start having this conversation. What’s going on in the school? In the library? What can we do about it? How can we work together?”

One of the committee members who weighed in on whether to keep the books also got to speak.

“I don’t want to be the guy who says you can’t read this,” said Corey Smith, a committee member. “It’s not something we put in the curriculum to force people to read, but people have to have free choice otherwise we’re taking away their freedom to make that choice, and we’re taking away the parents’ freedom to allow their kids to make that choice.”

Yeager said she is open to creating some sort of rating system like movies have.

Smith said he would be open to working on creating some sort of parent opt-out option.

The full school board will be voting between three options: whether to keep each book or move it to the 7-12 library or to remove the book altogether.

That meeting is scheduled for March 28 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.