Advertisement

Trial resumes for 4 men accused of Michigan governor plot

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of Justice shows, top row from left, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft; and bottom row from left, Adam Dean Fox and Daniel Harris. The four members of anti-government groups are facing trial in March 2022 on federal charges accusing them in a plot to abduct Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.(Source: Kent County Sheriff, Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A man accused of a leading role in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got the attention of the FBI in 2019 after he made fiery social media posts targeting law enforcement, an agent testified Thursday.

The trial of four men resumed in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Proceedings were delayed by three days after a trial participant tested positive for COVID-19.

Barry Croft Jr.’s defense attorney resumed cross-examination of FBI agent Christopher Long, who was questioned about how investigators got interested in the trucker from Bear, Delaware.

Long said Croft wrote on social media in 2019 that he wanted to force police officers out of their homes with fire, then “have a people’s trial and hang them from the nearest tree.”

Defense attorney Joshua Blanchard has told jurors that the FBI pursued Croft because they simply didn’t like him or his associates who had antigovernment opinions.

Croft, Adam Fox, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Prosecutors say they turned their anger toward government in 2020 into a plot to kidnap Whitmer because of the restrictions she imposed during the early months of the pandemic.

Testimony began on March 9.

Jurors listening to social media videos and secretly recorded conversations last week heard Fox and Croft talk about taking action against government. Defense lawyers claim informants and undercover agents improperly influenced the men.

Whitmer, a Democrat who is seeking reelection, rarely talks publicly about the case. She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case. She has said Trump was complicit in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the Whitmer kidnap plot trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial

___

White reported from Detroit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since...
Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
Door County Candle Company has created a Ukraine Candle to support the war torn country.
Door County Candle Company sells more than 10,000 Ukraine candles
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
Johnson calls for mothers on welfare to staff child centers
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater
Nigel Jackson, an 8-month-old, was found unharmed in a field.
Baby abandoned in field found alive
Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.
New Prince album to be released after more than 30 years on the shelf
Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.
Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize
FILE - Britain's Princess Diana and her Private Secretary, Patrick Jephson, at Heathrow Airport...
BBC apologizes to Princess Diana aide over interview deceit