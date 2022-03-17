Advertisement

UWEC launching Viennese Ball Beer Tour

Several local breweries are preparing brews to be taste tested at the Viennese Ball.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UW-Eau Claire is bringing something new to their Annual Viennese Ball this year.

For the first time, the university is launching the Viennese Ball Beer Tour. Several local breweries are preparing brews to be taste tested at the Viennese Ball.

The Viennese Ball Beer Tour Coordinator, Tyler Edmondson, says he wanted to bring a new experience to guests this year while finding a way to involve the Eau Claire community.

“Kind of pitched we are doing this beer tour we would like you to provide something that comes from Vienna or the Bavarian influence beers. Go ahead let’s get some beer out here for this beer tour,” Edmondson said.

The Viennese Ball will be held at Davies Center April eighth and ninth. Guests can purchase a single six-ounce brew of their choice for two dollars or a booklet with information about each brew for eight bucks.

