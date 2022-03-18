Advertisement

2 arrested in Wood County drug bust

By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people were arrested in Wood County in connection to a drug bust.

According to a press release, the Nekoosa Police Department executed a drug-related search warrant on Wood Avenue on March 10.

Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were seized by police. As a result, criminal charges have been referred to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office on Heather Webb, 39, and Seth Cornwell, 31.

Webb was arrested on potential charges of maintaining a drug trafficking house, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, manufacturing/delivering narcotic drugs, ) possession of drug paraphernalia, and neglecting a child.

Cornwell was arrested on potential charges of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony & misdemeanor bail jumping.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Port Edwards Police Department, and Grand Rapids Police Department assisted with the investigation and arrests.

This incident remains under investigation.

