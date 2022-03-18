Altoona awarded $10,000 Hometown Grant

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The School District of Altoona welcomed the Green Bay Packers Friday afternoon after being awarded a $10,000 Hometown Grant.

The grant came as part of the Fuel Up to Play 60 Program, a collaboration between the Green Bay Packers and the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. The program awards a grant every year to school districts for their commitment to youth health and wellness.

Altoona Middle School P.E. Teacher, Greg Emerson, says what the grant means for the school.

“It means we get $10,000. Now we are able to buy a couple more breakfast carts that you can see in the background here, some coolers for our classrooms, just a bunch of other stuff to enhance our opportunities for kids to eat healthy,” Emerson said.

Students celebrated the grant with an assembly Friday afternoon, with guest appearances from Green Bay Packers Players Krys Barnes and Josh Myers.

